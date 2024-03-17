The Haitian Police reported that they killed members of armed gangs in Port-au-Prince during clashes in the capital of the Caribbean country. Unicef ​​and the Guatemalan consulate reported looting of their facilities this Sunday, March 17. Despite the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, the security situation has not improved.

The security crisis in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, continues to worsen. The country's Police announced on Saturday that they killed several members of the armed gangs led by Jimmy Cherizier, alias “Barbecue.” According to what was announced, it occurred in the midst of clashes at Bas Delmas 6, in the center of Port-au-Prince, the country's capital.

In addition, he reported that firearms were seized and some of the roads that had been blocked by armed gangs were unblocked.

“New strategies are being implemented by the Police with the objective of recovering certain areas occupied by these armed gangs in recent days, in order to facilitate the free movement of peaceful citizens,” the Police said in a statement.

Violence has become a constant in Haiti, an impoverished nation immersed in a deep political crisis. On Friday, strong clashes between the Police and armed gangs were reported. A situation that has been occurring since the end of February, with constant attacks by criminal groups that control a good part of the country's capital.

Although Haiti has been facing a deep political, economic and security crisis for years, the situation worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021, mainly with the impetus of the gangs that control most of the capital.

The gangs have sought to block the main ports and also the international airport. In addition, they attacked the most important prisons in Port-au-Prince, which led to the escape of some 3,000 prisoners. Among them, gang members and leaders.





The gangs had the explicit goal of overthrowing Prime Minister Ariel Henry. And although he resigned last week, the violence has not abated. The premier promised a transition council that aims to include different sectors of society and that will be in charge of appointing the next prime minister, but the entity has not yet been established and the transfer of power process has been delayed.

Despite the announcement, violence has not decreased and continues to devastate much of the country. UN agencies have warned that hunger is spreading through the Caribbean nation and assure that the difficulty of providing humanitarian assistance is increasing due to the actions of criminal gangs.

Looting of humanitarian institutions and organizations

The crisis that Haiti is experiencing has also led to looting of humanitarian institutions and organizations. On Sunday Unicef ​​reported the looting of one of its containers in Haiti's main port, loaded with “essential items for maternal, neonatal and child survival.” The supplies, which included resuscitators and related equipment, were stolen by armed groups controlling the area.

The Unicef ​​representative in Haiti, Bruno Maes, expressed his concern. “The looting of supplies that are essential to saving children's lives must end immediately,” he said.

“Hospitals vandalized; access to health care blocked: families in Haiti are in urgent need amid the collapse of the health system. Attacking health care and denying medical assistance to children is a clear violation of their rights. This must stop!”, Unicef ​​Haiti said on social networks.

The importance of the implements is even more relevant if we consider the humanitarian situation that Haiti is experiencing.

According to Unicef, three out of four women in Port-au-Prince lack access to basic health care and nutrition. In addition, the UN assured that nearly 1.4 million Haitians are on the verge of famine and more than 4 million need food aid.

Added to this is the shortage of electricity, fuel and medical supplies, seriously affecting hospitals throughout the country. Unicef ​​reported that six out of ten facilities cannot function properly.



A child watches from an opening in a security gate as residents flee their homes due to gang violence, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 9, 2024. © Odelyn Joseph / AP

On the other hand, the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry reported that the office of its honorary consul in Haiti was also looted. Although the details about the damage and those responsible have not yet been revealed, it was announced that none of the workers at the consulate were injured and that the documentation stored at the diplomatic headquarters in the last five years had already been transferred.

The pope called for a “serene transition” in Haiti

A mention of the Caribbean country appeared after Pope Francis prayed the Angelus from the window of the Apostolic Palace. The pontiff called for an “orderly transition” in Haiti and also said he felt “relieved” by the release of five hostages from the Institute of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart.

Dear brothers and sisters, I have learned with relief that in Haiti a professor and four religious from the Institute of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, kidnapped on February 23, have been released, the Pope announced.



Pope Francis speaks during a meeting with the management, staff and patients of the Bambino Gesu Children's Hospital on the occasion of the centenary of the hospital's donation to the Holy See, in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, March 16, 2024. REUTERS – Ciro De Luca

And he added: “I ask that the other two religious and all the people still kidnapped in that beloved country affected by so much violence be released as soon as possible.”

In addition, he called for “a serene transition towards a country that, with the help of the international community, is equipped with solid institutions capable of returning order and tranquility to its citizens.”

The members of the Institute of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart had been kidnapped on February 23 and were released on March 10.

With AFP, EFE and AP