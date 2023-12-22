London (AFP)

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez will return to playing with Manchester United in January 2024, according to what was announced by its Dutch coach, Eric Ten Hag.

The “Red Devils” will play with West Ham on Saturday in the eighteenth stage of the Premier League, after a goalless draw against Liverpool in the last stage.

There are doubts about the participation of some players in the match, but Ten Hag said that the problem of injuries will ease in the coming weeks.

He added on Friday, “We have some players who fell ill this week, so we must see who will be available to play tomorrow. I hope they recover, but we will see.”

He said: Casemiro and Martinez will not be ready before Christmas, so we expect them to return in mid-January.

Casemiro, who transferred from Real Madrid, did not play in the last 10 matches, while Martinez missed the last 19 matches.

Regarding Mason Mount, he said that the matter is the same, he returns in January, and as for Harry Maguire, I expect him to return earlier, while the Swedish Victor Lindelof will not be ready. He underwent surgery and therefore will remain excluded for several weeks.

French striker Anthony Martial missed the last confrontation with Liverpool due to illness, while Danish Christian Eriksen returned to training this week after a knee injury.

Portuguese Bruno Fernandes returns from suspension, while his compatriot Diogo Dalo is absent after being sent off against Liverpool at Anfield.

Ivory Coast's Amad Diallo and Dutchman Tyrell Malasia did not participate in any matches this season, while Jaydon Sancho was excluded from the team after his dispute with Ten Hag.

In response to his question about the possibility of strengthening the team in the winter transfer market, he said, “I am happy with the current team, and until we get our players back, I am sure that we have a good team.”

He added, “I think that many of the results achieved in (the first half of) the season were due to the unavailability of a number of players. I am sure that when all the players become available, as I said that Casemiro, Martinez and Mount will return, we will become stronger.

The “Red Devils” are in seventh place, after only one win in the last four matches, contenting themselves with scoring 18 goals in 17 matches this season.