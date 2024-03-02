London (dpa)

Eric Ten Hag, the coach of Manchester United, admitted that he must solve his team's defensive “puzzle” before facing Manchester City in the Manchester derby.

British news agency PA Media reported that Harry Maguire joined Luke Shaw, Lisandro Matrinez, Tyrell Malasia and Aaron Van Bissaka on the list of those absent due to injuries. It is expected that Ten Hag will rely on the same formation that beat Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Ten Hag told his club’s official website: “We have to solve the puzzle because we are still missing full-backs, we are still missing defensive midfielders.”

He added: “So we have to be creative, but I think we can do this. On Wednesday, we showed that we can do this, if we put in place the right plan, but more importantly, if we have this passion, ambition, desire and determination to win the match, we will be able to do it.” this”.