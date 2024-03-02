Slowly entering the month of Marchwhich will begin on Friday the first, many citizens want to know the upcoming holidays and, although in the following month there are no holidays established in the federal calendar of the United States, a holiday that is very important in American tradition.

The calendar of holidays established by the United States Government is narrow and only includes 11 festivities that take place throughout the year in the months of January, February, May, June, July, September, October, November and December, leaving the months of March, April and August without national dates.

Nevertheless, During the month of March there are two celebrations that will take place this year and they are very important to American culture for different reasons. He next March 17like all years, citizens will celebrate the famous St. Patrick's Dayin which it is tradition to wear green and drink beer.

Due to its relationship with Irish culture, which has a recognized influence in American areas such as Boston, Americans usually eat corned beef and cabbage during the holiday, in commemoration of the patron saint of Ireland. The holiday, of notable importance in the country, has been celebrated for more than 300 years in New York City and other areas.

This year, due to the change in dates following Easter Sunday, The Easter celebration will take place on the last day of March, of great importance for Catholics and Christians in the country. The day, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus, also includes celebrations such as parades and other celebrations in the United States, and this year will be no exception. In the Anglo-Saxon country, as in the United Kingdom and Central European countries, the collection of chocolate eggs and rabbits is practiced during Easter.

What is the next holiday in the United States?

After Presidents' Day, which was celebrated last Monday, February 19, American citizens will have to wait until May to enjoy a holiday. He last monday in maythat will fall on the 27th this yeartakes place Memorial Daywhich honors those who died serving in the United States Armed Forces.

The calendar then continues with Juneteenth or Liberation Day, which is celebrated every June 19. Then it will continue with Independence Day (July 4), Labor Day (first Monday in September), Columbus Day (October 12), Veterans Day (November 11), Thanksgiving Day (fourth Thursday of November) and, finally, Christmas (December 25).