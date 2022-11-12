YE Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:19 p.m.



If you have the right model in your garage, you can win in the long run. Normally, the cars that appreciate the most are rare, exclusive and well preserved, but perhaps you are the lucky one who has one in your possession and did not know that its

value should go up in the future and report benefits. The automotive experts at

carVertical have collected the models.

First of all, the Mercedes-Benz 190 (W201). It was an extremely popular model at one time, and its value continues to grow. In the 1970s, Mercedes-Benz devoted 10 times more budget to building new cars than its rivals, which is why its older models are considered indestructible. The most powerful version of the 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II now costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, you still have the possibility to cheaply buy a standard version with 2.3, 2.5 or 2.6 liter engines.

The Toyota MR2 (Mk1). The MR2 series cars have everything a true driving enthusiast could want: rear-wheel drive, a mid-car engine, sharp handling and a manual gearbox. Weighing just over a tonne, the first generation MR2 was built with a supercharger and could accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 6.5 seconds. It is a unique and classic sports car, with 2 seats and pop-up headlights.

The Mazda MX-5, also known as the Miata, is a serious rival to the Toyota MR2. The first generation of the MX-5 was manufactured between 1989 and 1997 and received a lot of attention. This car is known for its smooth driving and has reliable 4-cylinder engines, reaching 133 hp. If you are looking for a safe investment and you have plenty of space in the garage, the MX-5 is one of the best options.

Introduced in 1996, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IV is one of the most desirable and least expensive models built for the Japanese domestic market. Starting at $12,000-15,000, the fourth generation Lancer Evolution has a compact 4-cylinder engine that puts out 276 hp. In 2015, Mitsubishi discontinued production of the Lancer Evolution to focus on hybrid and electric cars. This fact has also affected its value.

Many drivers think that the BMW M series is a rarity that they will never be able to own. However, some cheaper models can be found on the used car market, the BMW M5 E34 being one of the most interesting examples. First introduced in 1988, this powerful business-class sedan has a 3.8-litre inline 6-cylinder engine with 335 hp. The starting price of this classic BMW M5 is around $15,000. However, its value is growing rapidly.

If you want to buy a sports car, you will not find anything more charming than the Honda S2000. While the Mazda MX-5 and Toyota MR2 are nice cars with minor flaws, the S2000 is a much stronger option. It has a simple but reliable engine construction, smooth handling, rear-wheel drive, an attractive design and a naturally aspirated 2.2-litre engine that produces 237 hp. First introduced in 1999, this roadster now sells for between $10,000 and $15,000, and won’t be seeing a decline any time soon.

Also introduced in 2002, Volkswagen’s flagship, the Phaeton, failed to find its place in the German manufacturer’s fleet. It had a hard time competing with models that already had a big name on the market, such as the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. As a result, its production was canceled in 2016. Now you can buy the first version of the Phaeton for only 3,000-4,000 dollars. However, the price of a well-maintained model will most likely increase. The Phaeton is a unique and strong attempt to break into the luxury car market: this model was built on a Bentley base and has an exceptionally long list of equipment.

Land Rover SUVs are known for their off-road capability and comfort, but not for their reliability. Compared to more recent models, the first generation Land Rover Discovery is a relatively solid, straightforward and reliable car that has grown in popularity with off-road enthusiasts. Subsequently, the number of Discovery SUVs on the roads dwindled, driving up the costs of a well-preserved model. This is especially true for the one with Rover’s V8 engine under the hood.

Finally, many car manufacturers are launching new models with smaller engines, gradually moving towards electric versions. The Mercedes-Benz AMG series is one of the most devastating examples. Extremely powerful and roaring, AMG models offer everything car enthusiasts could want. However, in 2015 the production of the legendary C63 AMG model was discontinued, which was the last with the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 engine. Since you won’t be able to buy a new Mercedes-Benz AMG, it’s time to start valuing older models with powerful combustion engines.