Did you know that entire buildings have been moved in Colombia and the world? As well, structural transfer it is the most common way to preserve historic buildings.

These are moved to different locations so that they can be build something more modern. Sometimes this technique is also used to place the construction in a safe place in case of be threatened by a natural disaster.

How does a building move?

Moving a building requires planning and coordination. There are different ways to move them, but it is usually done this way: the builder cuts openings in the foundation of the building and installs steel beams that will help provide structural support.

Likewise, hydraulic jacks are installed under the structure. These are connected by a control system that monitors the pressure of each jack and maintains the level of the building.

Afterwards, the building is raised and rubber dolls are installed underneath. This is how the structure starts to move slowly to your new destination.

Next we will show you the buildings that have been moved from one place to another in the world.

The Schubert Theater

Is he oldest theater that exists in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has been open to the public since 1910.

In 1999, the non-profit development agency ‘Artspace’ purchased the building from the city and devised a plan to move it about a quarter of a mile. 400 meters.

Although the movement was not that big, it took five bulldozers, 100 hydraulic jacks to help lift the building, and 70 dollies to provide temporary support while it moved.

for 12 days, managers moved the theater, which weighs 2,908 tons. Locating it in its new location at Shubert Center, it was redesigned to better serve the city. In 2008, a theater and classrooms for art education were opened.

Hotel Montgomery

The Montgomery Hotel, located in San Jose, California, was moved 55 meters down the street in the year 2000. The idea for the hotel to move came from the mayor of San José at the time, who wanted to save it.

Moving the 4,816-ton, four-story building cost $3 million. The building moved 182 feet (55 meters) down the street.

For some conservationists, it was not ideal move the building, since the first floor had to be demolished to install the structural supports. In addition, the hotel underwent a renovation to become a more modern one.

Newark International Airport Building 51

Building 51 at Newark International Airport in New Jersey was one of the first passenger terminals in the United States. Before LaGuardia airport it was one of the busiest in the country, but with the passage of time and modernization, this building served only for offices.

With the objective of expand track landing, they decided to move the building. The move took 5 months, as the building had to be divided into three.

The lateral parts weighed 1,200 tons and the central part 5,000 tons. The transfer cost around 6 billion dollars (26 billion Colombian pesos).

Now, the building is the public entrance for the administrative offices of the airport.

Indiana Bell Building

The eight-story building was purchased by Indiana Bell Telephone Company in 1929 with the intention of demolishing it and making a bigger one. But they had a problem, and that is that the building was an essential service, so they decided to move it to have the space to build a new one.

The 11,000-ton building moved 16 meters to the south, turned 90 degrees, and then moved 30 meters to the west. Throughout this process, the building never stopped working and the cables and pipes were lengthened to make this possible.

In 1930, the Indiana Bell building was rotated 90° in one month. The 9,979-tonne structure moved 15 inches/hr…all while 600 employees were still working there. There was no interruption of gas, heat, water, sewage, or phone service. pic.twitter.com/Kd1EU0o2sz — Engineering beasts (@FieraIngenieria) January 31, 2022

gem theater

In 1999, the Gem Theater, in the city of Detroit, in the United States, was moved four blocks. To do so, it was necessary to equip the building with steel beams and then erect the structure.

During the 1,850-foot (563-meter) move through city streets, the engineering team had to navigate buildings to position it around corners and was kept level by a hydraulic system.

The move was successful and he earned a Guinness World Record as the heaviest building ever moved on wheels.

The belle tout lighthouse

In 1829, the Belle Tout Lighthouse was built on the top of the Beachy Head cliff in East Sussex in England. The building, which was at the edge of the shorehad to be moved because it was already a few meters from falling.

The lighthouse was painstakingly excavated, fitted with brackets and jacked up to slide it down a computer-controlled track.

The building moved 50 meters. He took days to do it.

Agecroft Hall

Agecroft Hall is a mansion that was dismantled piece by piece to be sent across the ocean. It was built at the end of the 19th century in Lancashire, England.

At the end of the decade, the mansion fell into ruin and, over time, would be auctioned off to millionaire Thomas Willims Jr, who decided to move the house.

Much of the original building and its huge panes of leaded glass windows were salvaged. Likewise, the materials were sent and doubled the mansion in its new location.

The Abu Simbel Monument

The Abu Simbel temple was built between 1270 and 1213 BC. Basket ancient egypt piece it had carved a series of images of the life of the pharaoh. When the decision was made to move the monument, it was separated into parts weighing 30 tons each.

The temple was moved to the highest elevation at nearly 700 feet (213 meters) away.

It moved by means of blocks and became one of the largest construction moves in history.

Fu Gang Building

The Fu Gang Building, in China’s Guangxi Province, is the Guinness World Record holder for the heaviest structure moved intact.

The multi-story building weighs 15,140 tons and moved a total of 36 meters.

The process took 11 days to complete. Few details are known of how the entire transfer went.

Cudecom Building

But the engineering of our country is not far behind. On October 6, 1974, the Cudecom building was moved 29 meters in the city of Bogota. The goal was to widen Calle 19.

Engineers managed to move the building, which weighs about 7 thousand tons. The mastermind behind this great feat was the engineer Antonio Páez, who rolled Cudecom through the streets of the city.

The transfer of the building took nine hours and ended up being awarded with a Guinness recordwhich lasted about 30 years until China broke the mark.

On October 6, 1974, one of the first high engineering maneuvers would take place in Colombia. The displacement of 29 meters of the Cudecom Building, located on Calle 19 with Avenida Caracas, with 8 floors and more than 8,000 tons of cement and iron. pic.twitter.com/ObynSWERaq — History in Images (@Histor1a) April 3, 2019

