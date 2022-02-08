Nuevo León.- This Monday, February 7, at least five municipalities in the state of New Lion were visited by snowcovering its roads and houses in white, after the sleet fell, according to what was announced by the State Civil Protection.

As specified by the state agency of Nuevo León, the municipalities that dressed in white with the sleet were Galeana, General Zaragoza, Santiago, Doctor Arroyo and Aramberri. Civil Protection personnel from Nuevo León moved to these locations in northern Mexico with the aim of monitoring the situation.

As a result of the climatic phenomenon registered this Monday, the agency called on the residents of the five aforementioned municipalities to stay informed of the weather conditions in the official media. In addition to this, he called exercise caution when driving due to the conditions in which the pavement is found due to the sleet.

Snowfall in Mexico 2022

During the last days, some states of the Mexican Republic have dressed in white with the fall of snow and sleet as a result of the cold fronts that have been present in the Mexican territory.

both in chihuahualike in Sinaloa, Durango and Coahuila snowfalls have been recorded in some of its locations. These climatic conditions have been taken advantage of by the inhabitants of the area and by residents of other entities, who have moved to these places in order to take photos and videos to upload them to social networks.

Last week, on Thursday, February 3, 9 highways in the state of Chihuahua were closed as a result of the snowfall that were presented in some state localities, as reported by the State Coordination of Civil Protection.

The foregoing by assuming a high risk for motorists who circulate through the different roads, which could lead to accidents that leave people injured and dead, as has happened on previous occasions.

Among the highways that were closed were Guachochi-Nonoava, Buenaventura-Zaragoza, Guachochi-Creel, Guachochi-Morelos, San Rafael-Bahuichivo and Guachochi-Baborigame.

In that entity, they were 22 municipalities that presented snow and sleet precipitation as a result of Cold Front number 28 and the fifth Winter Storm of the season.