with summaryReal and Atlético Madrid have divided the points in the city derby: 1-1. The largely calm game only came loose in the second half, after a red card for Correa. Memphis Depay remained on the bench for the entire match.



25 Feb. 2023

In a tense first half, neither team had many chances. Real Madrid had the most ball possession, but created few chances with it.

It was only after an hour of football that the leisurely game seemed to loosen up a bit, when Angel Correa suddenly turned red because he planted his elbow in Antonio Rüdiger’s ribcage. Yet it was Diego Simeone’s men who took the lead 12 minutes before the end. Antoine Griezmann hurled a free kick into the penalty area, after which Maria Gimenez rose above 3 Real players and nodded in nicely.

Then 'De Koninklijke' revived and broke through 10-strong defensive wall one more time. Alvaro Rodriguez headed in the 1-1 on a pass from Luka Modric and thus also signed for the final score.

The draw left Real 7 points behind Barcelona with a game less to play. Atlético follows another 10 points behind in fourth place.





