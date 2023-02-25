The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoaffirmed this Saturday that all the facilities will be given to carry out the event scheduled in the capital’s Zócalo in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

At a press conference after the start of the “Well-being in your Colony” program, at the Tlalpan City Hall, The capital’s president detailed what the organizers of the demonstration have requested from the city governmentand warned that there will be no street closures.

Sheinbaum said that they have been in meetings with representatives of the mobilization, and something they have requested are the facilities for the installation of a bandstand, as well as nine audio platforms, which will be distributed in the capital’s Zócalo.

In addition, five 5×5 meter tents, three vans with light plants, portable toilets, a Camper with rear toilets, camera with crane cameraman, water pipes and four screens.

“They contemplate that 20 vehicles remain parked on Avenida Pino Suárez. I don’t know who is going to come in those vehicles, that they have to come in vehicles to Pino Suárez, I don’t know if they are armored, either,” said Sheinbaum.

“But that is what they are asking for and, of course, they are being given all the facilities. An emergency unit and 30 private film security elements will arrive. All of them have been requesting, informing, and they are going to be given all the facilities”.

The head of government pointed out that a team from the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) will be aware of anything that may happen and can react appropriately.

He pointed out that there are those who have called for a march on Sunday and other people for an event in the Zócalo, but he assured that the capital’s government will give all the facilities, “and if any street is closed, it is because of the passage of the same march “.

Sheinbaum warned that nothing more than the closure of the Zócalo station of the Metro Collective Transportation System has been contemplated, like any day there is an event in the Plaza de la Constitución.