This Friday the group stage matches of the World Cup in Qatar ended, in which, despite the use of VAR and the latest technological advances, the controversy over referee decisions does not disappear and continues to accompany the competition. One of the plays that has caused the most talk has been the action that gave rise to Japan’s second goal against Spain, but it is not the only one. These are other of the most outstanding dustups that have arisen in this World Cup.

Portugal 2 – 0 Uruguay

In the last minutes of the duel, the referee awarded a penalty for a handball by the Uruguayan defender Giménez, who touched the ball with the arm he was going to support in his fall. The maximum sentence, much protested by the Uruguayans, should not have been sanctioned. Bruno Fernandes did not miss the shot, which was the second Portuguese goal.

Qatar 0 – 2 Ecuador

The arbitration controversy accompanies the World Cup since the opening match. In the first minutes of the match against Qatar, the Ecuadorian Valencia scored a goal that did not go up on the scoreboard despite the fact that the referee did grant it at first. The review of the VAR images at the foot of the field changed his opinion. Estrada was slightly ahead when he assisted his teammate after a bad start from the local goalkeeper. Well annulled the goal for offside.

Portugal 2 – 0 Uruguay

Portugal opened the scoring after a lateral shot by Bruno Fernandes that Cristiano Ronaldo tried to finish off with a header, a pass that ended up in the net and that the great Portuguese star celebrated as his goal. FIFA, however, grants it to Bruno Fernandes considering that Cristiano does not touch it. Correct decision.

Portugal 3 – 2 Ghana

A double mistake by the referee in this duel. He did not penalize a clear penalty on Joao Félix, who was kicked in the calf by an African defender, and, nevertheless, if a takedown on Cristiano was sanctioned as the maximum penalty, it was not a foul.

Croatia 0 – 0 Belgium

Anthony Taylor, the English referee, sanctioned a penalty in favor of Croatia, but, after being warned by VAR, he reviewed the action on the monitor and finally changed his decision because there was a previous offside by Lovren. Well corrected.

Japan 2 – 1 Spain

In Japan’s second goal, the assistant indicates that the ball has gone earlier through the end line. The action is reviewed and the VAR verifies that not the entire circumference of the ball exceeds the line. The watch that the referee wears on his wrist only indicates if the ball completely crosses the goal line, but not the end line. Well conceded to the Japanese goal.

Tunisia 1 – 0 France

Goal annulled for Griezmann, who is in an offside position, although he receives the ball from an opponent. The action is reviewed by the VAR and it is determined that the Tunisian defender is forced to play the ball in a forced way, so he does not enable the French striker. Well canceled that goal because the interpretation of this play was modified as a result of the famous action of Mbappé and Eric García.

France 4 – 1 Australia

After the fourth goal by the French, Australia made two changes, but only one player withdrew, so the Oceanicians played for a few seconds with 12 players. The Australian coaching staff and the fourth referee are bad. If Australia had won, it would have been considered an improper alignment and, therefore, they would have given the game for lost.

Qatar 1 – 3 Senegal

Party led by Mateu Lahoz. The referee did not sanction a clear penalty kick from a player from Senegal, who ran over a Qatari rival. Mistake.

Ghana 0 – 2 Uruguay

The Uruguayans complained a lot that a takedown on Cavani will not be called in overtime. A decisive move because with one more goal they would have reached the round of 16. Error of the referee, who should have sanctioned that maximum penalty.

In that same duel, Uruguay finished off all eleven players, but Luis Suárez had to be sent off for protesting repeatedly, Arrascaeta for stepping on an opponent who was on the ground, and Fede Valverde for celebrating the ruling in the face of the referee. from a penalty taken by Ghana. Without a doubt, the worst refereeing so far in this World Cup.