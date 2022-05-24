The game, developed in Spain, will introduce new missions, Seasons and the last island of the adventure.

Probably many of you will remember the phenomenon of Temtem, a spanish title that dared to introduce mechanics that we miss in the Pokémon franchise. After his entry into Early Accessthe Crema Games team has been expanding the experience of their game with frequent updates that introduced competitive modes, additional islands and more elements to enjoy this creature collection.

Temtem will be released on PC, Xbox Series, PS5 and Nintendo Switch on September 6Temtem has been in Early Access for several months, and it seems that those responsible are already ready to launch the version 1.0 Of his work. In this way, the Crema Games game will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch from september 6as you can see in the trailer that heads this same news.

The fans of the game have several reasons to continue investing their time in Temtem after the official launch, as Crema Games has confirmed the inclusion of several news to experience. Following this line, the title will feature new seasons and battle passes, as well as new missions that will further expand the game experience. In addition to this, Temtem will also introduce a final island which, in turn, will contain more activities, shops and creatures to capture.

In 3DGames we have defined Temtem as a Pokémon “Made in Spain“, as it takes the most entertaining aspects of the classic Nintendo franchise and maximizes them with a very focused strategy in the game. online multiplayer. A proposal that, as the director of the game, Guillermo Andrades, told us in an interview, will continue to improve thanks to the comments of his community.

