By Bartolomei, Giannini, Totti and De Rossi. In the history of Roman and Roman captains no one has managed to raise a European trophy. Lorenzo Pellegrini could do it tomorrow evening, even if he obviously makes all the necessary precautions. But it is also for this reason that he feels an extra responsibility. “Yes, even if you want to win something, it becomes normal to take responsibility – says the Roma captain – I would obviously be delighted to raise the trophy, also because it is the most important match of my career. But I think that tying this thing only to me because I am a captain and a Roman is wrong. The team is not made by a single player, the team is all the components. And when I say that we have improved, I mean all the people around us. If tomorrow we were to win, we would already be thinking about winning something else ”. See also Oliveira is immediately decisive! Score from a penalty and Roma beat Cagliari 1-0

I say thank you – This is also the right mentality, the maturity of knowing how to go even further. “For me it could be the first trophy, then with this jersey it is even more important – continues Pellegrini – In a final there are no favorites, of course we will do everything to win, we are here for this”. And to those who ask him what he will say to the team before the match, Lorenzo is direct and immediate: “I will thank you, because it was a wonderful year, where we sacrificed and rejoiced together, just like a real team. And it’s a feeling I haven’t experienced in a while. Our fans? They have been incredible, they have always supported us, even in difficult moments. Tomorrow we will play for us, but above all for them ”.

No jokes – And that it is the most important match of a career, at least theirs, Gianluca Mancini also reiterates. “In the past I played at most one Italian Cup final, which is normal. We fear nothing of Feyenoord, but there is respect. We have studied it, we know that from midfield upwards they have quality. The two best teams of the tournament arrived in the final, the chances are 50% for each team “. A tournament in which Rome has experienced all colors, for better or for worse. “At the beginning we all thought it was the cup of joke, that we could win the group hands down. Then we took Bodo’s slap, with that 6-1, and we understood that in Europe there are no easy games. Everything went much better from there. For us defenders tomorrow it will be important to remain lucid and focused. Of course, if we hadn’t complicated life alone we would have had more time to prepare it better. But that’s okay too, we’re fine. And we are ready, tomorrow we can play up to 300 minutes to try to win the game “. And to anyone who tells him about Dessers, he replies like this: “I hope that tomorrow evening at 11.30 the Conference’s top scorer will be Abraham”. Considering that the two are playing for the title of top scorer, the message is more than clear. See also Mihajlovic responds to treatment for "leukemia"

May 24, 2022 (change May 24, 2022 | 21:49)

