Temptation Island is about to return and all this has been made official by the first promo released by Mediaset. The beloved Canale 5 format will return to air at the end of the summer and will once again be hosted by Filippo Bisciglia.

The program’s logo

Here’s what we learned about the couples and the show’s start date.

Temptation Island it’s back: the new edition is coming

A few weeks ago we witnessed the final episode of Temptation Island. This time, however, we won’t have to wait a year to relive the emotions of the reality of feelingsas Mediaset decided to double down.

Philip Bisciglia

Given the success of the latest editions of the format, Mediaset has decided to grant a new edition of the program Philip Biscigliawhich will be broadcast shortly after the end of the summer. We will then have the opportunity to enjoy new bonfires and new journeys in the name of sentiment.

The new edition of the program will air in September, although we do not know exactly on which day of the month. This is because in the same period other programs will also start, such as You Yes That’s Worth It and Friends.

The new promo of the program is coming: 7 couples have been hired

The new one has been released a few hours ago promo relating to the next edition of Temptation Island, which will be broadcast in September and which will be hosted once again by Philip Bisciglia. According to the previewsthe competing couples will once again be seven and as always they will have to split up for a few days in order to test the strength of their love.

Philip and Mary

But for now we don’t know the identity of boyfriends and girlfriends and not even if there is any in the cast VIP couple. Almost certainly, however, we will see some beautiful things as this plan It never disappoints us and is always able to surprise us following the dynamics that arise within it. A few more weeks and all our curiosities will finally be revealed.