The acclaimed reality 'Temptation Island' It closes its seventh edition with a last date that promises to be unforgettable. Even though its final episode aired last Wednesday, anticipation for the reunion still builds anticipation. The production, which takes place in a paradisiacal setting, subjected its participants to temptations and challenges that tested their relationships, causing endless emotions and unexpected turns.

The outcome of the program, recorded during the European summer, left us with several loose threads and relationships on a tightrope. For this reason, the famous reality show invites its followers to a crucial date: the reunion. This special episodewhich takes place six months after the intense final bonfires, promises to reveal the current state of couples and singles after their adventure in the Dominican Republic.

When is 'Temptation Island 7' released?

The television event that has captured the attention of millions is scheduled to be broadcast on Telecinco. The network says goodbye to one of its greatest recent successes, a program that has dominated audiences thanks to its low production cost and attractive content. 'Temptation Island 7' is preparing to give way to new proposals, but not before revealing the unknowns left by the last episode.

What time will 'Temptation Island 7' be released?

The long-awaited reunion It will be broadcast on Wednesday, March 20 at 10:50 a.m. (Spain time). This privileged time ensures to capture the maximum attention of the audience, eager to know the outcome of the stories they have followed so much.. Telecinco seeks to stay at the top of the audience compared to competitors such as La1 and Antena 3, which is why it is committed to the continuity of a format that has proven to be a magnet for viewers.

What does the trailer for 'Temptation Island 7' show?

The trailers for the reunion episode have generated high expectations among viewers. Figures like Alba Casillas and his partner Rober, Andrea and Álvaro, as well as Mariona and Adrián, expose their feelings and confrontations after the experience on the island. The drama, indignation and revelations do not wait, providing fans of the program with a preview full of emotions and pending confrontations.

The confrontation between Marieta and Alex, as well as the interventions of other participants such as Borja, Andrea and Ruth, promise moments of high tension and shocking revelations. With these previews, the Telecinco network ensures a night full of surprises and answers to the questions that have kept the audience in suspense since the end of the season.