The inhabitants of Zacatecas must prepare for a week marked by heat, as predicted by the National Meteorological Service (SMN). Of the March 11 to 15an increase in temperatures is anticipated in the region.

For the last hours of Monday and until Tuesday morning, the SMN predicted that the weather in Zacatecas It will have isolated rains, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and possible dust devils, as well as minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Tuesday.

Starting on March 12, it is expected that the cold air mass driven by front 39 will modify its thermal characteristics, favoring a gradual rise in temperatures.

In this way, winds with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust devils are expected in the Zacatecas entity, in addition to minimum temperatures of 0 to 5 °C during the early hours of Wednesday.

This Wednesday, it is forecast that winds will be recorded with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h and dust devils, but for Thursday and Friday they will rise to 60 to 80 km/h and dust devils.

Regarding temperatures, the maximum temperatures in Zacatecas will be 30 to 35 °C on Thursday and Friday, and the minimum temperatures will be 0 to 5 °C during the early mornings.

These systems are due to the fact that during the forecast period, a hot to very hot environment and a low probability of rain will prevail over the northeast, east, center, west, south and southeast of the national territory.

However, on Wednesday a cold front will approach Baja California, it will be associated with a polar trough and the polar jet stream.

On Thursday, the cold front will enter the northwest of the national territory, it will be associated with a cold core low pressure over the southwest of the United States and with the polar jet stream, causing a drop in temperature and strong gusts of wind.

On Friday, the cold front will extend over the north of the country, it will continue to interact with a cold core low pressure and the polar jet stream, generating strong gusts of wind, rain and showers, as well as a temperate environment in the northwest and north from Mexico.