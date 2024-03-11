Politics | Arto Satonen is now the target of the Danu people's rage – the richest minister in the government tells how he feels about it

Arto Satonen is a chess master, a former barbecue entrepreneur and the richest minister in the government. Now he is also the target of anger. HS spent Sunday with Satone in his home region in Sastamala. At the same time, it became clear what kind of man the strikers are facing.

Anna-Sofia Berner HS

2:00 am | Updated 2:33 am

Tnight minister Arto Satonen (cook) walks into Hesburger in Sastamala, waves to the group sitting at the window table, and orders a layered meal.

“With what drink?” the seller asks.

“You can have a normal kokis without ice.”

“Do you eat here?”

“I eat here.”