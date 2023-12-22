EIt doesn't always have to be a monster. While Tesla is currently disturbing Generation E with the beastly Cybertruck, a start-up from Silicon Valley is launching a smart alternative: “We distill everything that makes a classic American pick-up into the format of a three-door Mini Cooper,” says Jason Marks.

Together with Forrest North, a veteran of the electric revolution who studied with the Tesla founders, developed the Plugshare charging app, worked on Elon Musk's first electric roadster and tried his hand at battery-powered bikes, he wants to make it clear to Americans that their favorite type of vehicle is last has gone a bit off the rails and they win for a clever, small pickup truck. It measures 3.86 meters.