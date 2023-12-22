Ducati enjoyed a glorious season in motorsport, particularly in MotoGP, where it replicated its world success with Pecco Bagnaia. The Piedmontese, already champion in 2022, repeated it this year too, making the Borgo Panigale team go down in history: for the first time in fact it won the title for two consecutive years, also becoming the team to beat in 2024.

To celebrate these successes, “#BACK2BACkgnaia: Ducati and Pecco's intense showdown to MotoGP glory”, a 15-minute documentary that retraces the behind the scenes of the Valencia Grand Prix, is now available on the Ducati YouTube channel. The last event of the 2023 season was in fact crucial to crown Pecco and Ducati again, and in the video you will be able to relive the tense moments of this last race of the year.

Produced by AM_Media, the documentary will also be available on the official MotoGP channel and on Sky Sport MotoGP (SKY channel 208) in the next few days. It will also be distributed to the main international television stations. In this way it will be possible to retrace the duel with the first rival Jorge Martin and the world reconfirmation. It will also be possible to see unpublished images of the title celebrations.

Pecco Bagnaia comments on the release of the documentary with enthusiasm and emotion: “The weekend in Valencia was truly full of emotions and it is wonderful to be able to relive it after almost a month through this video. Compared to last year we really had to fight all the way to defend the World title and doing so by also winning the race was incredible. It's nice to also be able to hear the voices and reactions of those who were close to me and those who lived this intense season with me. I hope that all the fans who watch this video can get excited and feel closer to us! Thanks to all the Ducatisti and my fans. Happy Holidays!”.