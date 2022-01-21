Television | The 2021 big TV event Squid Game gets its second season

The world of a series of violence of interest to children will also be exploited in games and by-products.

South Korean Squid Game The TV series will continue for the second production season, confirms the streaming service Netflix. About it says the Variety entertainment site, among others.

Hwang Dong-hyukin in the series, cashless people are invited to compete in strange games for big prizes.

However, the stakes turn out to be hard, and those who fail to perform the assigned tasks are killed.

Indeed, the series has been criticized for its violence and, on the other hand, for how it has hooked even children. In the streaming service, its recommended age limit is set at 16 years.

Last year premiered Squid Gamesta has quickly become Netflix ‘s most popular series.

Company already considers it one of its flagship series, and is therefore expanding from the series to the gaming and product worlds, among others.

The series has also won three Golden Globe Awards, including recognition for Best TV Drama.

Read more: South Korea’s series of brutal violence has become Netflix’s most watched in nearly a hundred countries

Read more: The South Korean Squid Game has become Netflix’s most popular release of all time

Read more: These 35 TV shows released in 2021 are worth watching – HS’s cultural editorial team put together the best TV series of the year

Read more: Extremely violent TV series landed in children’s daily lives in Vantaa – “There are series that a child should not watch”

Read more: Squid Game got children to play violent games: Expert reassures “moral panic”, Pirkka-Pekka Petelius thinks supervision doesn’t work

Read more: Netflix estimates Korean Squid Game hit is already worth $ 900 million – series cost less than $ 25 million