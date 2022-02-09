Television review The stale elements of the stories are in place in a reality series where celebrity rivals and giggles in reserve training

The company Ketonen & Gustafsberg series was made in cooperation with the Finnish National Defense Training. The series has more in common with an old-fashioned military farce than with an exciting competitive reality.

Celebrity the idea of ​​competition realities is in a nutshell this: bringing a number of familiar faces into a different environment. Division into teams, self-challenge mantra on and cameras to visit.

In the new Company in Ketonen & Gustafsberg the environment is reservist training that mimics military conditions. The program is based on the Norwegian Kompani Lauritzen series.

In the Finland version, ex-top athletes arrive at the barracks Janne Ahonen and Elina Gustafssonartist-tubettaja Hanad Hassana village merchant Sampo Kaulanensome effect Rosanna Kuljudrag artists Aarni Mikkolaeditor Ina Mikkolapopper Benjamin Peltonendancer Tia-Maria Sokka as well as a percussionist Marita Taavitsainen.

It is the job of the rookies to complete the tasks as teams but also as individuals.

Playing is playful and brisk, but the forces behind it cannot be ignored. The institution for killing is being laundered here.

The program has been implemented together with the National Defense Training. MPK acts as a national co-operation organization for voluntary national defense training and a strategic partner for the Defense Forces.

One of the background ideas of the program is undoubtedly to bring military training closer to the people, a bit in the same way as in the intuitive realities carried out with the ticks. However, there is no question of renewing one’s reputation. At least the same stale elements in army stories are in place from ticking the punk to commanding.

Exciting instead of competition Company Ketonen & Gustafsberg indeed reaching for an old decent military farce. As a group of giggling celebrities curve into Santahamina, they are met with rigorous trainers. It is precisely in the encounters between carnivores and newcomers that intimate humor traditionally flourishes.

Head instructor Pasi Raatikainen is a gentle man. Under the guidance of him and the assistant trainers, the celebrity recruits will receive a couple of weeks of training.

The beginning goes with getting used to it.

“Madam trainer, am I changing the underpants here…?” Kaulanen gets stuck.

For beginners The role of the program is clear, as are the trainers. But what about the company’s commanders, Kari Ketonen and Harri Gustafsberg, do in Santahamina? Hard to say. The duo hone their own strategies on the sidelines.

Gustafsberg, who worked as a trainer for the Police Bear Group, brings authority by nature, but why is it needed when trainers keep newcomers in line?

What about Ketonen, who has a reputation as a funny man? The actor pops into the place in the awkward stumbling mustaches and in the precise division, which in the military environment evokes certain connotations.

Company Ketonen & Gustafsberg, TV5 at 9 pm and Discovery +.