If the Netherlands is going to extract extra Groningen gas to supply to Germany, the proceeds should go directly to Groningen, according to coalition parties CDA and ChristenUnie. They will make that point today during a debate on gas extraction in the House of Representatives. With the extra money, the CDA wants to speed up damage settlement and reinforcement of homes in Groningen.

#Coalition #parties #CDA #extra #gas #revenues #Groningen