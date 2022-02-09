If the Netherlands is going to extract extra Groningen gas to supply to Germany, the proceeds should go directly to Groningen, according to coalition parties CDA and ChristenUnie. They will make that point today during a debate on gas extraction in the House of Representatives. With the extra money, the CDA wants to speed up damage settlement and reinforcement of homes in Groningen.
#Coalition #parties #CDA #extra #gas #revenues #Groningen
For the first time in 8 years… the Libyan army controls fuel prices in Fezzan
The forces also succeeded in opening roads closed since 2011 in the area. The forces of the Libyan National Army...
Leave a Reply