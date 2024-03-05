When it comes to choosing telephone company There are quite a few options that we can analyze, and now we also need insurance coverage. Internet as well as social networks and free apps, today we present the GigaMove 10GB Plan which you can obtain with a 50% off.

Movistar has made available to its clients a series of plans with which you will undoubtedly be convinced and that is that when contracting a new line in addition to the one you already have, it is possible to access the 50% discount for the first two months of your contract, this way you can pay only 111 pesos every month.

The company of telecommunications details that the contract must be done online so that you can have the half-price discount, but before continuing we are going to tell you everything that this plan includes that instead of giving you 10GB it gives you 12GB.

This is an 18-month plan, which includes you social networks unlimited like TikTok, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, as if that were not enough it also includes some appssuch as Spotify, Uber, Google Maps among many others.

Movistar: How to get a 50% discount with a 12GB internet plan? Photo: MOVISTAR

If you are one of those who still does phone callsthis Movistar plan offers you unlimited minutes to Mexico, United States and Canada. So now consider if it is what you need to chat comfortably and call on the phone.

Within your plan you also have unlimited text messages, unlimited 2.4GHz and 5GHz calls as well as a 5G network and you can also share and receive gigabytes between lines, at no additional cost. Remember that you can also make your contract by WhatsApp.

Now, if you contract online, you can access a 50% discount for the first and second month, this way you would only pay 111 pesos per month, and the rest of the months they also give you a 15% discount for contracting an additional line, in this way you would pay 238 pesos per month.

So now you have one more option to analyze, Movistar It offers you 12GB instead of 10GB and the first two months you can pay 111 pesos, consult its official website to contract or to request more information.