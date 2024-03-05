For some years now, Warner Bros. Games has been recognized for bringing great video game experiences, and that has been reflected in releases like Mortal Kombat 1, Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice league, among others that have met the desired quality. However, it seems that this business has not been profitable despite decent sales, so in the coming years they would be exploring a new stage that follows trends.

According to information that has been disseminated in the media, the company mentioned that its future strategy will be to launch more titles focused on multiplayer, deliveries as a service, mobile and free to start with micro transactions. That means that they will leave aside the single-user experiences that they have liked so much, especially the high-budget ones that require millions of dollars to develop.

Here is what was mentioned by the head of games of Warner Bros. Discovery, JB Perrette:

We are doubling down on gaming as an area where we believe there are many more growth opportunities that we can take advantage of with the intellectual property that we have and some of the capabilities that we have in the studio where we are in a unique position as a publisher and developer of games. Instead of just releasing a single console game, how do we develop a game around, say, Hogwarts Legacy or Harry Potter, that is a live service where people can live, work, build and play in that world? continuously?

It is striking that his latest game related to the world of Harry Potter would not be able to convince them in sales, because it even became the best seller of 2023, but it seems that they want to go for more, and that could mean that even a supposed second part could be affected in some way. Also the DLC that has been rumored for a few months. Although they have not said verbatim that AAAs are going to disappear, they may only be less frequent projects.

Editor's note: I don't think they are going to completely stop these launches, they are just going to explore more possibilities to see if it works in terms of the monetization process. I am hopeful that Hogwarts Legacy will not be affected in any way and will be another great adventure with much to explore from the world of wizardry.