Until 30 June 2022 it will be possible to join the new initiative promoted by Telepass and from Sicilian Highways, which manages the Messina Catania Syracuse, Messina Palermo and Syracuse Gela motorway sections: the exemption from the subscription fee dedicated to “Rechargeable Telepass” customers and new Telepass customers, who however have not had an active contract for at least 6 months. The exemption will be valid for nine months, starting from the first day of the month in which the “Telepass Family” subscription contract is signed, during which, therefore, the customer will only pay the tariff of the motorway section traveled, without the related fixed costs to the subscription.

It is already possible to activate the promotion by going to the Blue Points of Buonfornello, Catania, Giardini Naxos, Messina and Patti. Furthermore, by joining the promotion Rechargeable Telepass customers and new users will have numerous services at their disposal in addition to the payment of electronic tolls, such as the possibility of paying for parking at the parking facilities in the agreed structure using a Telepass device or the purchase of tickets for the ferry across the Strait of Messina without going through the cash desk. Those who join will also have 6 months of free roadside assistance service fee available from the first day of the month in which the related contract was finalized and will receive a latest generation Telepass device.

The promotional initiative, supported by Telepass, becoming part of its Safe & Clean philosophy, and by Autostrade Siciliane, is aimed at favoring the fluidity of traffic, eliminating the queues at toll booths and increasing the environmental benefits and safety of motorists. Increasing the use of electronic toll systemsin fact, advantages are obtained in terms of reducing waiting times near motorway toll booths, especially on busy days or at peak times of the day, and at the same time the elimination of queues at motorway stations also allows for reduce the polluting emissions of waiting vehicles and improve the safety of motorists, drastically reducing the number of vehicles present at the same time in the station aprons.