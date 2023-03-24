“The lord of the skies 8“does not stop surprising fans week after week. Now, the advance of chapter 47 of season 8 of the Telemundo series has been published and shows Aurelio Casillas facing some men – apparently ‘Los Rayados’- for defending Mecha with ‘La Felina’. “I promised that there would be no more blood, but there are people who want to die,” the character played by Rafael Amaya is heard saying in the preview. know so you don’t miss the next chapter of the production.

Watch HERE the preview of “The Lord of the Skies 8”

When to watch episode 47 of “ESDLC 8”?

Chapter 47 of “ESDLC 8” will hit the screens this Thursday, March 23, 2023. In this it will be known what will happen when Aurelio Casillas faces those who messed with Mecha.

What time does “ESDLC 8” come out on Telemundo, according to my country?

If you are in Peruyou can watch “Season 8 Chapter 47”The Lord of the heavens” from 9:00 pm Below, we share the schedules for other countries.

Mexico, Panama, Ecuador and Colombia: 9.00 pm

Chile, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Bolivia: 10.00 pm

Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil and Argentina: 11.00 pm

Where to SEE “The Lord of the Skies 8” LIVE and ONLINE?

Aurelio Casillas returned with “The Lord of the Skies.” Photo: Telemundo.

“The Lord of the Skies 8” It is broadcast by Telemundo. If you do not have access to the signal, you can download the application available in the App Store and Play Store. If you are a fan of streaming, you have Peacock at your disposal. However, the platform is only available for the US. It should be noted that you can also watch on Youtube some episodes of the production.

Telemundo: what channel is it?

Next, we leave you the list of channels: