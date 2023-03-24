Among the many games shown during the Spring 2023 Future Games Show, there was also space for a new gameplay trailer of The Axis Unseena horror-tinged survival set in an open world, created by Nate Purkeypile, one of the developers of Skyrim, Fallout and Starfield.

As we can see in the video, in the game we will take on the role of a hunter who, armed with a bow, will have to eliminate mysterious creatures, some gruesome, using sensory powers and elemental arrows.

The Axis Unseen features a distinctive soundtrack, created by Clifford Meyer, a member of post-metal bands ISIS and Red Sparowes. It’s a mix of heavy metal and primitive instruments, with the music dynamically adapting to what’s happening in the game.

Let’s read the synopsis:

“The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal horror game created by one of the developers of Skyrim and Fallout. Hunt nightmarish monsters of ancient folklore in a mysterious open world, learn to use their superior sensory powers and discover elemental arrows But be careful: the hunter is also the hunted.”

“Hunt down folklore monsters. Follow their footprints and blood trails. Pay attention to the direction the wind is blowing so they can’t pick up your scent. Enhance your senses with creature powers. Make smells visible. Feel the warmth left by the tracks. Admire colors that no u Your bow and arrows are your salvation.”

“Upgrade your bow and discover different types of arrows, such as fire, wind or time-distorting arrows. Experiment with all the different ways arrows can interact with each other – wind arrows, for example, can spread fire faster than ever.”

“Find out what happened to your predecessors and what secrets they revealed by examining their diaries and drawings. Where does this world come from? How will you stop the creatures from escaping into your world?“

The Axis Unseen will be available during the course of 2024. For the moment the only confirmed platform is the PC one. TO this address find the Steam page.