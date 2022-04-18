On April 16, a new Telegram update which has brought many new features, starting with new emojis and animations up to the possibility of customizing the notification sounds and silencing the chats for a personalized time interval. In this article I will summarize all the new features introduced

Mute chats with custom values

For years, Telegram users have been able to temporarily silence chats to take a break from notifications, for example for 8 hours or 2 days. It is also now possible to pause notifications for a specific duration, such as the length of an afternoon nap or extended vacation.

Each chat has a simplified menu for changing alerts – choose Mute to receive notifications silently, or one of the Mute options to turn off notifications entirely.

Custom notification sounds

Now you can turn any sound into a notification tone, creating custom alerts from your favorite music or even your memes (and meow). Tap a short audio file or voice message in chat to instantly add it to your notification sound list, which you can assign to any chat. Telegram tones are cross-platform and completely free – as they should be.

You can access your sounds on all your devices from Settings> Notifications & Sounds. There you can add new tones and set sounds for individual chats or for entire types of chats.

Replies in forwarded messages

Telegram was the first app to make replies easy and immediate to navigate (since 2015). Swipe left on any message to reply. Your reply will include a small preview that you can tap to instantly jump to the original message.

These same response previews are now included when forwarding messages in other chats, so everyone can see the full context of your jokes.

News regarding bots

Since 2015, millions of people have used bots to convert files, shop online, and even pay taxes. Telegram bots already support seamless authorization, payment processing via 15 integrated payment providers (with Google Pay and Apple Pay supported directly), gathering feedback, delivering user-tailored notifications, and much more. other.

Today, we’re adding a whole new dimension by giving bot developers the tools to create infinitely flexible interfaces with JavaScript, the world’s most popular programming language. With this, Telegram bots can completely replace any website.

These interfaces can be programmed to match a user’s theme – adjusting colors in real time, for example when switching between Day and Night modes or setting custom themes.

Telegram bots can also perform small tasks like chat management by adding extra features, automating processes, or helping moderators. Users can now quickly add bots to their groups or channels directly from the bot profile and instantly set up rights and permissions for the bot.

Improved message translation on iOS

The in-app translation feature for iOS devices has been expanded to support better quality translations from many other languages, such as Ukrainian – and is now capable of translating the same languages ​​as the Android app.

Activate Translations in Settings> Language to add a dedicated Translate button in the context menu when you select a message. You can also exclude any language that you speak fluently – thus hiding the translate button for those messages.

Improved picture-in-picture on Android

Any video on Telegram’s mobile apps can be viewed in Picture-in-Picture mode, so you can continue chatting while watching live streams or cat compilations. This update adds improvements to the media player window on Android – pinch to change its size, tap X to quickly close it, and enjoy the new rounded design.

New animations

The interface for changing your phone number in Settings has a new look, with animated ducks to guide you through the process. Changing your account phone number only updates the number to which we will send future access codes – all your chats, media and other settings will remain exactly the same.

New emojis

Many new animated emojis related to food have been added, just send a single emoji depicting pizza, fries, hot dogs, donuts, pancakes, popcorn and much more and you will get the animated version within the chat.

An update full of news, but we are sure that in the future there will be much more and it must be admitted that Telegram is always one step ahead of the competition in terms of new features. On the blog of the app you can find more information on the update.