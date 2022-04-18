El Fuerte, Sinaloa.- The passengers and the driver of a truck that covered the Choix-Los Mochis routewhen the unit suffered a damage in the direction and jumped the median to be on the other traffic lane. The truck collided and felled four trees that were in the median.

The mishap of the passenger truck occurred at noon this Monday, on the Los Mochis-Choix highway, at the height of the community vialacahui, located in the municipality of El Fuerte.

Both the passengers and the driver were uninjured in the accident.

The passenger truck of the North line of Sinaloa, was heading to this city from the municipal seat of Choix.

Everything was going normally, when suddenly the truck had a steering failure, which caused the driver to lose control of the steering wheel.

The passenger unit went up to the median, where it knocked down 4 trees and finally the driver managed to stop it on the opposite lanes to which it was circulating.

Fortunately, at that time there was no vehicle circulating nearby in the other lane.

Municipal Traffic Elements received the report of the passenger truck accident and moved to the scene to gather information on what happened, in addition to controlling vehicle traffic around the place.

After the scare, the passengers transferred to another truck to continue their trip to this city.