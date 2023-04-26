Despite being the second most popular messaging application in the world, that does not mean that Telegram have more features and tools than WhatsApp. On this occasion, we will tell you the trick to not appear “online” even if you are using the platform.

Recently, the developers of the Telegram instant messaging app made available to its millions of users the version 9.6 of the messaging platform in real time.

It is in this way that the new update of the electronic messaging application Developed by the Durov brothers has enabled some new features that improve the experience when using it.

Now, on this occasion, however, we will only focus on telling you the trick so that, despite being connected to the messaging platform, you do not appear as if you were, so that have more privacy.

How not to appear online on Telegram

In recent years, messaging applications have made an effort to add tools and functions that reinforce the privacy and security of their millions of users, since today practically anyone can have an account on these platforms.

In the case of Telegram, added to the secret chats and other functionalities, it also has a function that makes it possible to hide when the user is using the electronic application.

Thus, to hide the “online” in Telegram, the following steps must be followed:

First, open the Telegram app on your cell phone

After that, press the options menu that appears at the top right of the screen

Then, click on “Settings” and from there go to “Privacy and security”

Once you are in “Privacy and security”, choose “Last time and online”

In this part there will be three options to choose from: “everyone”, “my contacts” and “nobody”

If you want to go completely incognito on Telegram we suggest you choose “no one”, although that will prevent you from knowing the when your contacts are online and instead, like you, an approximate last time will appear (recent , a few days ago, a few weeks ago), so neither you nor they will be able to tell when you are online or when they are.