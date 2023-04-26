EFirst a world tour with “Best of” pieces, then the big show in London with an auction crescendo that lasted for days: It’s almost stadium rock what Sotheby’s offers from June to September when 1500 objects from Freddie Mercury’s estate are on display and be auctioned.

More than thirty years after his death, the flamboyant frontman of the band Queen is long since immortal. For his former partner and lifelong confidante Mary Austin, however, the time has apparently come to part with vast amounts of private belongings that she has inherited. She wants to close a chapter, she is quoted by the auction house – and submits for auction what was in the Garden Lodge, Mercury’s brick villa in the London district of Kensington: works of art and furniture, stage costumes and song manuscripts, curiosities and klimbim.

“A world of his own” is the title of the six-part auction series, which is also intended to reveal a lot about the people behind the scenes. Sotheby’s is clearing 16,000 square meters of exhibition space in London from August 4th to September 5th – Freddie Mercury’s 77th birthday. A limited “collection book” is to be published to accompany it. The hall auctions begin on September 6th, alongside online auctions.

The highlight is Freddie Mercury’s crown, the plush, strass-like replica of the St. Edward’s crown with which the singer elevated himself and his bandmates to show monarchs at the end of Queen concerts to the British national anthem. The estimated price for the headdress and accompanying cape is between £60,000 and £80,000. Estimated at £200,000-300,000 is a handwritten draft of the lyrics to We Are The Champions. The Martin D-35 acoustic guitar that Mercury is said to have used to compose “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” is estimated at between £30,000 and £50,000.

James Jacques Tissot’s 1880 painting Type of Beauty hung in a drawing room at his estate and could fetch up to £600,000. In addition to Art Deco and Art Nouveau, Freddie Mercury was particularly fond of Japanese art: other connoisseurs of the subject could also access it here. For example, he owned a color woodcut by Utagawa Hiroshige, which is estimated to be worth up to £50,000. Extravagant sunglasses or Mercury’s silver beard comb, on the other hand, are more likely to inspire fans of the musician.







Mary Austin will donate a portion of the auction proceeds to the non-profit Mercury Phoenix Trust and the Elton John Aids Foundation. Last year, the Ukrainian singer and comedian Andriy Danylko had Freddie Mercury’s Rolls-Royce auctioned off in aid of Ukraine aid. The gavel fell at £250,000, ten times the median estimate.