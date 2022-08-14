Telegram is the application of Pavel Durov landed in recent years and recently added the Premium option for some extra functions. But the news is not over, as the messaging app updates focusing more on emojis and Telemoji! Don’t worry if you don’t know what we’re talking about, because they are new to us too; the explanation is however very simple: it is a high-quality version of regular emojis, but not only, as they are in vector format. This is the explanation that the creator of the application gave directly.

Indeed, in the presentation of these Telemoji, they are shown in a video all together and sent smoothly, without any kind of interruption. What you need to know, however, is that some of these Telemojis or even just emojis of a certain character are only available in the Premium version instant messaging application and therefore not everyone can use or have access to it. Unfortunately, however, it will not be only non-Premium users who will not have access to this novelty, as Apple has a hand in it.

Telegram will update, but not for everyone

Actually Apple did not like this news and blocked the update on these Telemoji. In fact, the same company asked the creator to remove the emojis from the application, but it seems that Pavel Durov is adamant. For iOS users, however, the news does not end here as it is changed the sticker panel with separate tabs for stickers, GIFs and emojis. Not only that, because Premium users will have a new setting that can block voice messages or video messages based on the wording Everyone, My contacts or None. Just like viewing personal information.

And for those who don’t use iOS devices? No problem, because the news is there for everyone! If you are an Android user and you have the Premium version of the application, you will be able to upload from this update onwards custom set of animated emojis and they can be inserted into messages with some text or media (images, videos, etc). Don’t have any ideas? No problem, because Pavel Durov has already entered 10 sets for you to try this new feature!