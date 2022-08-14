1st legislation focused exclusively on data privacy, the LGPD turns 4 years old this Sunday (14.Aug.2022)

The General Data Protection Law, known by the acronym GDPR, completes 4 years of publication this Sunday (14.Aug.2022). It was the 1st legislation aimed exclusively at preserving the privacy of citizens’ data and brings Brazil closer to an old goal, entry into the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development).

Understand the main points of the law in another edition of the Power Explains. Watch (6min1s):

The General Data Protection Law defined concepts such as what is a personal data it is a sensitive personal datal. In addition, it created 9 types of punishment for those who breach the legislation and an entity responsible for applying them, the ANPD (National Data Protection Authority).

The types of penalties are:

warning;

simple fine of up to 2% of the company’s revenue, limited to R$ 50 million;

daily fine limited to R$50 million;

publicity of the infringement;

blocking of personal data subject to the infringement;

deletion of personal data;

partial suspension of the database;

suspension of data processing activity for 6 months; and

total or partial prohibition of the data processing activity.

Although they may be subject to sanctions since August 1, 2021, no company or institution has been punished. This is because the ANPD needs to publish some rules to start applying the penalties provided for in the law.

Citizens who identify that their privacy rights for personal or sensitive data have been violated can: