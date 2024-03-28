The Russian Federation has expressed concern about the messaging app after the recent events in Moscow, calling for more control.

Last March 22, Russia was shaken by a serious and violent terrorist act carried out at a concert hall on the outskirts of Moscow. Among the consequences of the attack on Crocus City Hall also came the Kremlin's exhortations aimed at Pavel Durovthe owner of Telegram.

The request was to pay more attention to the conversations that take place on the platform, since, according to intelligence bodies, it seems that the recruitment of terrorists took place via the popular application. Telegram, headquartered in Dubai and with a team of around 50 employees, was founded in 2013 by Durov together with his brother.

Call to responsibility Pavel Durov CEO Telegram Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a recent interview with Russian media that there are currently no plans to block the app within the country, as was already happening in Spain. See also Kirby and the Lost Land: demo available on Nintendo eShop However, he addressed a message to the CEO of Telegram regarding the events: “Pavel Durov should show more attention, since this unique and extraordinary technological resource, which has grown before the eyes of our generation, is increasingly becoming a tool used for terrorist purposes.” The RIA Novosti news agency reported that the terrorists involved in the Crocus attack were recruited via a radical Telegram channel belonging to ISIS-K.

One of the members of the attack reportedly personally confessed to having been recruited via the application.