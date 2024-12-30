Telefónica already applies the latest advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the tasks of predicting possible outages and breakdowns of its mobile networks. And also to reduce and improve its operational efficiencies. In these infrastructure maintenance activities, the telecommunications company has placed its German subsidiary at the European forefront in the use of these applications and algorithm functionalities.

For now, there is no turning back, since the Spanish group will continue working with the provider GfTD Services to maintain its approximately 28,000 mobile network sites throughout Germany, where it operates through Telefónica O2. “In the future there will be greater use of artificial intelligence, automation solutions and improved network monitoring.”explains the German telecom subsidiary. In that sense, the Munich-based telecommunications group hopes that these measures will increase network availability and quality.

The algorithms will also respond to the highest priority of network managers: Avoiding supply outages. “With the help of artificial intelligence, we can proactively identify and replace many potentially vulnerable network components during routine maintenance, thereby improving network availability.”

Furthermore, indicates Telefónica, “With AI, we can reorganize our operating modelimprove risk management and efficiency and significantly reduce operating costs,” explains Mircea Anghel.

The same manager explains that the teleco’s objective is to “offer our customers the best possible service on the O2 Telefónica network. In fact, through the use of artificial intelligence, we are improving the services of our field technicians to detect failures more quickly, prioritize them efficiently and optimize route planning so that restrictions at mobile network sites can be resolved more quickly,” he explains.

O2 Telefónica is also planning a closer integration between customer service and monitoring field technicians to react immediately to customer feedback and resolve potential constraints even faster.

Through the use of digital tools and greater flexibility, O2 Telefónica will continue to improve the network experience of its more than 45 million customers, so they can make mobile calls and use their digital applications without problems at all times.

The networks of the futureOn the other hand, Telefónica has reported that, through Discovery – Future Network Labs, the telecom company is currently at the forefront of autonomous network deployment. In this area, the group develops use cases that allow new network elements to be deployed automatically and efficiently.“Artificial intelligence and automation make it possible to anticipate resource problems and optimize their use”.

As an example, the telecom can anticipate network congestion and, on the fly, apply the best configuration according to each scenario. In “Discovery – Future Network Labs, Telefónica investigates innovations to improve operational efficiency, paving the way for the networks of the future and the present,” add the same sources.