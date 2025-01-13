Alliance of technological giants in Spain: Telefónica and Siemens have announced a collaboration agreement through which they plan to promote the digitalization and automation of the industry in the country. Waiting to know the fine print of the agreement, which will be unveiled next Wednesday in Barcelona during the VII National Industry Congressthe two groups will work together to reinforce IoT and 5G architectures, and the use of digital solutions based on the Digital Twin and Artificial Intelligence (AI), as well as in all types of processes related to the digital transformation of factories.

The collaboration of the two technological groups goes back a long way, including various works in cybersecurity matter and in solid state batteries Basquevolt project. To the above is now added a global agreement with impact on the most relevant technological developments of the moment. On the one hand, Telefónica will provide its state-of-the-art network infrastructure to the client, while Siemens “will offer all its innovative industrial technologies to ensure that the industry’s new production models, based massively on the capture, interpretation and use of data, as efficient as possible,” according to both companies in a joint statement.

From now on, Siemens and Telefónica commit to “integrate the most innovative reference technologies in the industrial field to accompany clients on the path to digital transformation“Also, the two multinationals make common cause to carry out certification and training courses in areas of automation and digitalization of Siemens and Telefónica España and Geprom part of Telefónica Tech.

“The main objective is to optimize the integration between industrial networks of factories (OT) and business environments (IT)through the use of SCADA architectures based on the Siemens WinCC OA system, as well as the implementation of production management systems (MES/MOM) through the Opcenter platform. This initiative will also allow “to coordinate and operate efficiently industrial assets and processes, in addition to incorporating new artificial intelligence and data management models in the OT field.

The same sources specify that both Telefónica and Siemens will have digitized environments so that their clients can experience this access to the digital revolution. Telefónica will put its Innovation and Talent Hub at the service of this project in TheCabinwhile Siemens will show the technologies in its Digital Experience Center in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and in the Center of Excellence of the Naval Sector (Cesena) in Ferrol.

Likewise, Siemens and Telefónica “will cooperate to develop professional services that incorporate the best solutions and practices in digitalization projects for industrial companies. This agreement will also contribute to developing new use cases in Spain.”