Hassan Al-Warfalli (Benghazi)

The European Union Ambassador to Libya, Nicola Orlando, called for resolving any obstacles to holding national elections in Libya, warning of the dangers of the political process faltering.

This came during his meeting with the head of the Supreme Council of State, Mohamed Takala, in the capital, Tripoli, according to a tweet on his account on the social networking site “X” yesterday.

The European Ambassador welcomed Takala's acceptance of the invitation of the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Libya, Abdullah Batili, which he addressed to the five main parties to participate in a dialogue to overcome the controversial points.

He added: “The risks associated with the faltering political process for the stability, unity and sovereignty of Libya were the focus of my meeting in Tripoli” with Takala.

He continued: “I reiterated the European Union’s encouragement to all stakeholders to put aside private interests and participate constructively in mediation efforts to resolve any existing obstacles on the path to national elections to avoid deep division in the country.”

Yesterday, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Libya, Abdullah Batili, discussed with the European Union Ambassador “the disturbing situation prevailing in Libya,” according to a post by Batili on the “X” platform.

The UN envoy confirmed their agreement, during a meeting held today in Tripoli, “on the need for Libyan leaders and international partners to renew their commitment to reaching a political settlement aimed at ending the intractable crisis.”

Batelli continued, “The political and moral responsibility of Libyan leaders requires that they work to meet the aspirations of their people for unified and legitimate institutions and effective management of national resources,” stressing the need for “the international community to speak with a unified voice in support of this endeavour.”

In this context, the British Ambassador to Libya, Martin Longden, expressed his country's readiness to provide all support for the benefit of Libya and its stability.