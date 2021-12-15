Telecommunications Laboratory company Fimlab has a serious information system failure

The disruption has the effect that the treatment units of Tampere University Hospital will not be able to make laboratory research requests and Fimlab will not be able to forward the answers back to the treatment units electronically.

Public Fimlab, which provides laboratory services for healthcare needs, has a serious information system failure, the company says in a press release.

The disruption has the effect that the treatment units of Tampere University Hospital will not be able to make laboratory research requests and Fimlab will not be able to forward the answers back to the treatment units electronically. The disruption will also affect Fimlab’s operations in the Kanta-Häme region.

The disruption occurred according to the company on Wednesday afternoon and is currently being rectified.