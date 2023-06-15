Telecommunications | Bloomberg: The EU bans the use of Huawei and ZTE devices in its internal networks

The ban foreshadows the EU’s planned wider restriction on devices from Chinese manufacturers.

of the European Union the commission is about to ban the use of devices manufactured by Chinese technology companies Huawei and ZTE in its internal telecommunications networks, reports the news agency Bloomberg.

According to information obtained by Bloomberg, the ban would require telecommunications companies to decommission all equipment from designated Chinese manufacturers that are used by EU institutions.

The ban would be a continuation of the commission’s order, which banned its staff from using the Chinese social media service Tiktok on their work phones.

Newspaper Financial Times told earlierthat the EU plans to ban the use of equipment and software classified as a security risk in the fifth generation, i.e. 5g, mobile phone networks.

Three years ago, the EU Commission instructed its member states to reduce their dependence on high-risk equipment suppliers, but did not name the manufacturers at the time. In the stricter guidelines now being planned, the manufacturers have been named, say Bloomberg’s sources.

The Commission has been frustrated by the fact that the majority of member states have delayed banning or restricting the use of risky devices and software. For example, Germany’s telecommunications network is heavily dependent on Huawei’s technology, Bloomberg says.