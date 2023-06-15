Estadão Contenti

06/15/2023 – 3:05 pm

The most liquid gold futures contract closed higher on Thursday, the 15th, after having operated low for much of the session, favored by the drop in the dollar and Treasury interest rates. Still, prices followed expectations for the next decisions of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank), after a pause in interest rates on Wednesday and after the press conference of the president of the institution, Jerome Powell.

On the Comex, division for metals of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Nymex), gold for delivery scheduled for August closed up 0.09%, at US$ 1,970.70 per troy ounce.

In the view of analyst Carig Erlam, from Oanda, gold managed to recover at the end of the trading session, alongside a strengthened euro against the dollar and with the result of unemployment aid requests, greater than expected, which may suggest relief to the American labor market – despite the possibility that the data may be “noisy”.

“If gold ends the day in the $1,940-$1,980 range, that might be surprising given everything we’ve seen and heard this week. It will be interesting to see if this continues as the narrative around the Fed seems to have shifted in recent days,” Erlam reckons.

Despite the rise, Julius Baer reckons this has not been a good week for gold, with prices falling on a mixed US inflation report, and further pressure after the Fed signaled “readiness” to raise interest rates. interest again. “While we don’t see the need for further hikes, we also don’t believe the end of the rate hike cycle will improve the outlook for gold and silver – unless the US economy slides into a more widespread and lasting baseline recession.” , analyzes the Swiss bank.























