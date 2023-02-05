Tekken 8 reappear in video and in this case one focuses on Nina Williamsanother character announced within the roster and one of the historic fights of the series that returns in a more evolved and mature version in this eighth chapter, and another on new gameplay mechanics.

Nina is a real cornerstone of the Tekken series, having been present in practically all the chapters and remaining a favorite of a large part of the public.

As we can see in her new trailer, the look in Tekken 8 looks quite different than usual: Nina seems to have matured somewhat, but still remains extremely lethal.

As a special agent, he is also able to use firearms that he unleashes during some combos to maximize damage, with the general appearance that tends to recall that of a character with espionage tones. The fighting stylehowever, stays true to the traditional one of the character.

In addition to the Nina trailer, a long video was also released on the occasion of the Tekken World Tour Finals with Katsuhiro Harada and Kohei Ikeda explaining several new features regarding the gameplay mechanics of Tekken 8, which you can see below.

Producer and game director presented numerous innovations of this new chapter, starting from the obvious updates made in the technical field.

Among the major innovations is theHeat System, a system that manages attacks and special abilities that can provide a certain advantage for a limited amount of time. In addition to this there is the return to the possibility of recovering health points in combat, a new management of the combos and options to facilitate controls.

In 2023 will be organized alpha testing phases to a limited number, all over the world, in order to allow a generalized and progressive test of the new functions and features to be implemented. We last saw Tekken 8 with its gameplay and story trailer at The Game Awards 2022, as well as having gathered information on the return of the great series through the special last December.