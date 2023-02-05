Cajeme, Sonora.- The body of Carlos Ignacio Rios Basultoa doctor from the Mexican Social Security Institute murdered in Cajeme, Sonora, was fired by family and friends in a crowded ceremony in which the displays of affection multiplied.

The doctor’s sister Jacqueline Riosshared via social networks a emotional text in which he says goodbye and calls for justice.

“Without a doubt, nothing that is done in life to those who did this to you will pay for the pain that your departure causes us. It is something IRREPARABLE. In addition to what they do to them, It is not JUSTICE, JUSTICE would be to have you alive brother and that you continue to generate all those good things that in these 17 days we reaffirm that you did every day”, Jacquelin affirms in her publication.

The publication is accompanied by a series of photographs where IMSS staff are observed showing their respect and saying goodbye to their colleague.

“You would have seen, brother, in the largest room of the funeral home, you had 73 crowns and 12 arrangements that covered the entire wall of it; each crown and each arrangement reminded us of all the people who loved you and told us what a great person you were,” he continues. Jacqueline in her writing.

The sister ends her text in a very emotional way, remembering Carlos Ignacio as a hard-working man who felt a great passion for his profession.

“Today we take you to the places you loved the most in Obregon, you ‘modulito’ how you used to say where you planted trees to see it greener & to whom you said the ‘best job that could exist’ to our surprise and thanks, your colleagues They wanted as much as your family; the same for the HGR who you said gave you lessons in humility because it was difficult for you to direct it, however you always did it well with all your respect and professionalism, leaving me standing tall and so proud of you”, concludes Jacqueline Ríos.