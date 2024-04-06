An argument with a near brawl, to the point that the escort should have also intervened, between the undersecretary Andrea Delmastro and his party's mayoral candidate in Biella, Marzio Olivero. It's what some witnesses say they witnessed, whose voices were collected by Repubblica, the other evening at an electoral self-financing dinner at Mebo, the local museum of the famous Menabrea beer. Delmastro would have arrived when dinner had already begun and would immediately turn, in very heated tones, to Olivero, contesting an appointment of an auditor, to which Olivero would have given the green light without consulting anyone. «How dare you?», Delmastro would have said. And from there the clash.

Marzio Olivero, in reality, tells La Stampa a different story: «Andrea and I were arguing, but pretend – explains the Fdi candidate -. And the object of dispute was another: the block of the old hospital. I said: if I become mayor, the first thing I'll do is demolish it. Delmastro replied that, before the old hospital, the council and I, the mayor, would have fallen. For us it is quite normal to discuss this, we have always had different ideas on this topic.” According to Olivero, therefore, it was “a misunderstanding”. And the escort who intervenes? «We acted lightly – the candidate replies -, the escort is always on Andrea and they must have thought we were arguing seriously, but that's not the case. Nothing has changed between me and Delmastro: this afternoon we were campaigning together.”