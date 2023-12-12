BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has announced the imminent arrival of a demo for TEKKEN 8, a highly anticipated fighting game that will be released in January. Trial version will be available on PlayStation 5 starting December 14thwhile it arrives on Xbox Series X|S and PC only from December 21st.

Thanks to this demo it will be possible to play the first chapter of Story Mode: The Dark Awakens. Not only that, it will in fact be possible to try the first chapter of the mode Arcade Quest, although the contents will differ from those of the full game. The methods will also be present Super Ghost Battle, Versus And Galleryeven if only partially compared to what we will see when the game comes out.

It will not be possible nor play online much less maintain the progress made by transferring your save. Furthermore, the demo will allow us to use only four of the characters present in the very rich roster of the game, namely:

I remind you that TEKKEN 8 It will be available worldwide starting from January 26, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu