After the official announcement of Grand Theft Auto VI, many have wondered why this installment will only arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S day one. Although the PC version will arrive in the future, at the moment there is no information about this platform. About, A former Rockstar employee has revealed the reason behind this decision.

Mike York is a developer who worked at Rockstar for five years, primarily during the development of GTA V for the PS3 and Xbox 360. Through his YouTube channel, known as York Reacts, this person revealed that The company focuses mainly on consoles, since this is what it sells the most, with PlayStation hardware being the main development platform. This is what he said about it:

“Most of the time, especially in the past, PlayStation was the biggest seller. PlayStation was the console to have, it sold more than any other for the most part, everyone played on PlayStation. So the developer focused all its energy on ensuring that the PlayStation port and the game on PlayStation worked very well. They would then port it to Xbox, usually at the same time When I was working on GTA V, for example, we focused on PS3 and Xbox 360. But mostly we pushed the PS3 to its limits, because it had better hardware to use memory and other things. And we would put all our energy into it, optimizing it as best as possible for the console. Then we moved everything to the Xbox version simultaneously. The PC version is the one in the background, the one that runs the two versions and develops them. When you want to port the game… let's say you have a game that looks great on PlayStation, plays amazing, has good FPS, few bugs. And it's ready, you launch it to the public. Now you can focus your efforts on adapting it to PC.”

While it is true that York no longer works at Rockstar, we not only saw this trend with GTA V, but with Red Dead Redemption II also. Thus, This is most likely the reason why the company does not plan to release a PC version on day one.which is bad news for many fans.

However, this approach has yielded positive results. Instead of trying to optimize three versions at the same time, Rockstar focuses on consoles first, which have a series of similar technical elements, so this process is not so complicated. This way, when it comes time to work on the PC version, which has more variations from the specifications, the team only has to focus on this.

Unfortunately, this also means that PC users will have to wait longer to get their hands on this game. We remind you that Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime in 2025, so the PC version. On related topics, this is what it would look like GTA VI on Switch. Likewise, a comparison arises between GTA VI and Cyberpunk 2077.

Rockstar is a studio that knows how to do very good work. In this way, it should not be a big surprise that he first focuses on the console versions, and then dedicates himself completely to PC work. It may not be the order that many would like, but it is something that has worked for them in the past.

