The legendary law office of Nintendo is on the hunt at the moment, with the new goal set on leaker who released the entire artbook online dedicated to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomalso asking a Discord to provide identity of the user in question.

Nintendo filed a lawsuit with the District of Northern California on April 4, also suing Discord and asking the communications company to disclose identity, “including your name, addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.” Julien#2743responsible for infringing the rights on some content”.

The user in question has become public enemy number one for Nintendo after he spread online some confidential materials related to the artbook of The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, as we reported some time ago, through a fan made Discord server called “Tears of the Kingdom Official Discord Server” (which obviously wasn’t official, since Nintendo hasn’t opened such channels).

Among the accused posts are scans of the 204-page artbook that was evidently copyrighted and, more importantly, was released well ahead of its time. However, in the numerous contents leaked online, there were still no major spoilers on the history and world of the new game for Nintendo Switch.

In any case, Nintendo has tracked down the clues and limited the investigation to a particular Discord server, kicking off the legal initiative against the leaker also through this Discord summons, to which the latter will have to respond, pending to see developments in the matter.