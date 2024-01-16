BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces the collaboration between TEKKEN 8 and the best izakaya in Milan, il Masayume which is located in via Garigliano 6.

From January 26th to February 2nd the venue will be decorated in a Tekken theme to celebrate the arrival of the game with a special limited edition ramen, placemats, coasters and more. More details can be found below.

GET READY FOR THE NEXT RAMEN: TEKKEN 8 AND MASAYUME MILANO TOGETHER FROM JANUARY 26!

The famous Izakaya will be entirely branded with a TEKKEN theme for a week; On January 26th the RoundTwo Community event will kick off the celebrations for the launch of the game

Milan, 16 January 2024 – For those who love the saga of the Mishima family and ramen, Bandai Namco Entertainment Italia, in collaboration with Masayume Milan And RoundTwowill celebrate the arrival of the long-awaited new chapter on January 26th with a special activity: one of the best Izakaya in Milan, the Masayume in via Garigliano 6, will be entirely themed branded TEKKEN 8. Not only that, for the occasion and only for that week (from January 27th to February 2nd), a special Ramen was created – the TEKKEN 8 Special – perfect for giving the right boost to all players.

The Masayume Milanthe perfect place where you can savor a ramen or other typical recipes amidst neon, graffiti and pop elements of Japanese culture, will be transformed into a “corner” of TEKKEN, between personalized display cases with the iconic characters of the saga, an entirely dedicated menu – including a special ramen designed to celebrate the arrival of the eighth chapterplacemats, coasters and logos: an unmissable Izakaya to experience the atmosphere of the game firsthand!

The original communication initiative was born from an idea by RoundTwo, the videogame dissemination project by Francesco Fossetti and Marco Mottura, and it is no coincidence that the fluorescent pink arcade cabinet protagonist of the Twitch channel's theme song will become an integral part of the event: the On January 26th it will in fact be possible to play Tekken 8 with a special “game room” format configuration within Masayume itself, for a community event open to all based on 1vs1 battles and Japanese delights.

“The launch of TEKKEN 8 is the perfect way for us to start this new year. To celebrate the arrival of the new chapter with all our fans we thought that bringing some of the historical characteristics of the game to a place that is a corner of Japan in Milan was the right closing of the circle between the world of video games and that of cooking“, he has declared Christian Born, Country Manager of Bandai Namco Entertainment Italia. “The atmosphere of Masayume matches perfectly with that of TEKKEN 8 and we are sure that fans who try the menu and the special ramen will have a memorable experience to celebrate this release with us!”.

Game information

The launch roster will include 32 characters with a storyline based on the fight between Jin Kazama and Kazuya Mishima. In addition to these two fighters, players will be able to enjoy some of the most beloved characters, such as Paul Phoenix and Yoshimitsu, with returning characters such as Jun Kazama and Raven, and three new additions: Azucena, Victor Chevalier and Reina.

In TEKKEN 8 the models of all the characters have been entirely redone from scratch in order to make the most of the current generation hardware and to ensure the best possible gaming experience.

TEKKEN 8 will be available from January 26, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.