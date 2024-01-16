In addition to heavy rain, lightning, rough seas with a risk of undertow and possible hail are forecast.

Rio Grande do Sul will face storms again this week. According to an alert released by the state government, winds could exceed 70 kilometers per hour this Tuesday (16 January 2024) in the regions of Campanha, in the south, southeast and center of the state, in addition to the metropolitan region of Porto Alegre and coastline.

For the following days, intense rain, lightning, rough seas, risk of a hangover and possible hail are expected due to a cold front coming from the ocean. The alert also applies to areas of Santa Catarina.

“The instability loses strength from Thursday (18), when the low atmospheric pressure system moves to the sea, but still leaves the weather unstable between Santa Catarina and Paraná, especially in the eastern and northern areas of these states.“, it says Inmet report (National Institute of Meteorology).

What to do

Civil Defense recommends that the population check the condition of their roofs for possible repairs. During rain, the advice is to stay safe, remove electronics from sockets and close doors and windows tightly.

No light

The rains that hit Rio Grande do Sul on Sunday (14 January) caused extensive damage and left thousands of residents without electricity.

According to RGE (Rio Grande Energia), one of the energy concessionaires operating in the State, 160 thousand users were left in the dark during the peak of the storm, on Sunday night (14 January).

Supply was restored to 135 thousand customers and 25,000 were still without power until 5:40 pm on Monday (15 January). The majority of users are in the metropolitan regions, Vale do Sinos, Vale do Taquari and Serra.

According to the company, the service was interrupted due to branches, trees and objects falling into the power grid due to the strong wind.

With information from Brazil Agency.