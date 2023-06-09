The developers of Tekken 8 they announced Closed Network test dates. Everything will take place from July 21st to July 24th and from July 28th to July 31st. You will need to pre-register.

Still more precisely, the Closed Network test will run from July 21 at 10:00 until July 24 at 09:00 CEST on PlayStation 5 (maintenance will be conducted from July 21 at 22:00 until July 22 at 01:00 CEST) and from July 28 at 10:00 AM until July 31 at 09:00 AM CEST on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Steam (Maintenance will be conducted from July 29 at 10:00 AM until July 29 at 1:00 PM CEST). All times are Italian.

In this test phase it will be possible to play with 16 characters in 5 arenas. Pre-registration is available at this address. Pre-registering does not mean that you will be guaranteed access to the trial phase.

The tweet above also reports that a trailer which shows some details of Tekken 8, including the fact that there will be Claudio Serafino, an Italian wrestler introduced in the seventh chapter of the saga.

Tell us, are you interested in this Tekken 8 trial phase? Recall that Crossplay and Rollback Netcode have already been confirmed by Bandai Namco’s Katsuhiro Harada.