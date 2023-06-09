Kahovka dam destruction | Ukraine claimed to have intercepted a phone call that proves the Russians blew up the dam: Difficult to verify authenticity, says HS fact checker

Throughout the Russian invasion, Ukraine has released audio samples of wiretapped phone calls. It is almost impossible to verify the authenticity of the clips.

Ukrainian The National Security Agency claimed on Friday that it had intercepted a phone call that would prove Russian forces having blown up Kahovka hydroelectric power plant and dam.

The news agency Reuters reported about it. The authenticity of the audio clip has not been verified.

Ukraine’s security service SBU shared a one-and-a-half-minute audio clip on its Telegram channel, which it claims is from a wiretapped call.

“There was our sabotage group,” the audio clip says. You can listen to the audio clip in the video above.

Screenshot from the video shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Tuesday. The picture shows the destroyed dam of the Kahovka hydropower plant.

Ukrainians have released alleged wiretapped phone calls during the Russian invasion before.

HS fact checker John Helin states that the only thing that is certain is that Ukraine is able to listen to at least some of the Russians’ messages and phone calls.

Calls have been published, for example, as additional evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces or from a weak will to fight.

“Ukraine’s security service publishes audio clips with propaganda in mind, whether the material is true or not,” states Helin.

It is almost impossible to verify the authenticity of individual audio clips.

“There is no information about who is allegedly speaking in them and whether something has possibly been cut out of them. You can fake something like this by getting someone, or in this case some, to speak.”

Also the content of the audio clip published on Friday raises doubts.

In the alleged phone conversation, two Russian propaganda narratives are watered down at the same time: The fact that the Ukrainians destroyed the dam and the fact that the one near the dam zoo animals did not actually drown.

The first one is refuted when one of the speakers states about the destroyed dam “it was our sabotage group”. Later in the conversation it is stated that there was a zoo just below the dam and “thousands of animals died”.

“The content of the clip is useful for Ukraine, but it does not help to determine whether the recording is authentic,” states Helin.