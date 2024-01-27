On the occasion of launch Of Tekken 8Bandai Namco put on a truly impressive show in the London sky, with one drone show theme that took place right above the Thames, as you can also see from the post on X by the publisher's official account.

The game was also well received by the specialized press, as attested by the first truly enthusiastic votes on Bandai Namco's new fighting game, and as you can also read in our review of Tekken 8.

As we see from the video, on the occasion of the launch a series of luminous drones composed an animation in the sky above the Tower Bridge in London, first representing two fighters facing each other and then composing the writing “Tekken 8: available now”.